National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett appeared on Fox Business Wednesday to spin President Donald Trump’s uncertain economy and the concerning new jobs report. When host Maria Bartiromo asked the eager MAGA stooge to address Trump’s poppycock theory that the latest jobs report revisions were “rigged,” Hassett did his best to make excuses for his boss and misinform the public.

Hassett delivered a meandering statement and ultimately suggested that under President Barack Obama, the Bureau of Economic Analysis released inflated Gross Domestic Product numbers ahead of Election Day.

"I had previously briefed Mitt Romney's campaign that I thought that they're probably going to have a number that looked like a recession. And then, in fact, they got a really big, beautiful number right before the election. Probably had a big effect on the election,” Hassett claimed with zero evidence. “And then that number ultimately was revised away, and it was revised away because it turned out that the number happened because of the biggest ever, all the way back to World War II, increase in defense spending."

In reality, the October 2012 GDP report Hassett referenced was neither big nor beautiful. It showed modest growth, which was a welcome sign for the then-Obama administration. The "revision" Hassett mentions not only didn’t lower the number, it was released in mid-December 2012—after the election.

Following Friday’s dismal jobs report, Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer and has since sprayed an unhinged firehose of lies and misinformation to any media outlet willing to regurgitate it.