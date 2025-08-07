Early Wednesday morning, masked ICE agents barrelled out of a Penske truck to raid a Los Angeles Home Depot for immigrants.

Videos shared across social media and Fox News show the people scattering across the street as camouflaged agents pursue them.

A federal judge issued an order last month halting racial profiling and the use of roving patrols to target immigrants, but now that seems to be thrown to the wayside. According to the U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector Chief Greg Bovino, they’re “not leaving.”

An art installation displays the names and faces of people who have been detained and deported during ICE raids in Southern California.

The Penske truck attack was dubbed “Operation Trojan Horse” by Bovino and resulted in the arrest of 16 immigrants.

“For those who thought immigration enforcement had stopped in Southern California, think again,” Bill Essayli, acting U.S. attorney for Central California, posted on X. “The enforcement of federal law is not negotiable, and there are no sanctuaries from the reach of the federal government.”

But Penske decried the use of their vehicles after videos began to go viral.

“Penske Truck Rental is aware of recent reports and videos regarding a Department of Homeland Security in Los Angeles,” the company shared in a statement. “Penske strictly prohibits the transportation of people in the cargo area of its vehicles under any circumstances. The company was not made aware that its trucks would be used in today’s operation and did not authorize this. Penske will reach out to DHS and reinforce its policy to avoid improper use of its vehicle in the future.”

The raid is reminiscent of past attacks in Los Angeles, when ICE infiltrated workplaces, taco stands, Home Depots, and areas with a significant Latino population. And while the Trump administration has repeatedly claimed that it’s targeting the “worst of the worst,” reports show that people with no criminal records are being detained.

Countless videos have circulated showing ICE agents aggressively grabbing workers like Narcisco Barranco, who was doing his job as a landscaper in Santa Ana when 7 masked agents jumped out of unmarked vehicles and beat him.

In another instance, a pregnant woman—who is a U.S. citizen—was seemingly manhandled by ICE agents during an immigrant raid. Despite telling them she was a U.S. citizen, they refused to stop.

“I crouched down and held my belly because I was scared they would hurt me. … Three agents were grabbing me and trying to handcuff me. I was afraid that they were going to hurt me,” she said.

Regardless of lower judicial orders, the Department of Justice is doubling down on its attack against sanctuary cities like Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, the DOJ announced a list of 35 “sanctuary” jurisdictions, vowing to bring lawsuits against states, counties, and cities that limit local cooperation with ICE agents.

Trump and his goons seem intent on targeting anyone they want, no matter what judges have to say about it.