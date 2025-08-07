President Donald Trump might have a ridiculous dream of making Canada the 51st state, but our neighbor to the north couldn’t be clearer about its disdain for Trump and his idiotic policies.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with President Donald Trump.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford vocalized his dislike for Trump’s ill-conceived trade war during an appearance on CNN Thursday.

“He’s probably the most disliked politician in the world in Canada because he's attacked his closest family member, and that's the way we look on it,” Ford said.

“When I talk to the governors and senators and congresspeople, even Republicans totally disagree, but they're too scared to come out and say anything because the president will go after them, outside of a few senators,” he added.

“We cannot count or fully rely on what has been our most valued trading relationship for our prosperity,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday, following Trump's decision to increase tariffs on Canada.

Trump’s new tariff rate exceeds his original 25% levy, but he later pulled a "TACO," exempting various imports after economists warned that the tariffs would lead to an economic disaster.

Canadians have widely rejected Trump’s bullying tactics. But if there’s any silver lining to Trump’s catastrophic betrayal to Canada, it’s that his actions—and mouth—fueled the Liberal Party’s victory in Canada’s April election.