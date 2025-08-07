The creators of “South Park” are savaging Donald Trump, his corrupt Cabinet officials, and right-wing media figures, using their newest season to take them to task for their moral degeneracy, spineless ass-kissing, and even their physical appearance.

The second episode of the long-running show's 27th season aired Wednesday night, and creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker took no prisoners as they lambasted the Trump administration's evil immigration enforcement policies.

The episode centered on a school guidance counselor who was fired due to budget cutbacks and enticed to join Immigration and Customs Enforcement as an agent, only to use racial profiling to round up Latino immigrants in order to meet Trump's deportation goals.

In a sign the show is being produced in real time, the episode mocked the administration for lowering its standards to hire more ICE agents—news that broke earlier on Wednesday, when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that her department was getting rid of age limits and education standards for ICE applicants.

The episode also slammed ICE agents for their obvious racial profiling, showing the goons going as far as conducting raids of Latinos in heaven.

Speaking of Noem, she was mercilessly parodied for her plastic surgery and her insane admission in her autobiography that she shot and killed her family's puppy.

Noem's face melts off in multiple scenes, with her aides having to inject her with more filler and Botox to make it look "normal" again. And Noem is seen shooting multiple dogs in the episode, a nod to her history of assassinating a misbehaving pup.

Vice President JD Vance also got dragged, with the creators depicting him as a subservient overweight baby who debases himself to appease Trump.

"Well, I’ve finally made it," Vance wrote in a post on X, ignoring the fact that the show was mocking his Trump bootlicking.

Trump, too, is pilloried for his deep ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of child sex trafficking who died by suicide in a federal prison.

The show featured scenes at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in which young girls are sexually massaging old men, seemingly against the girls' will—a reference to the massage rooms at Epstein's private island where underage girls were abused.

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate got the "South Park" treatment.

In a likely nod to Epstein’s infamous island, Mar-a-Lago is also depicted in the 1970s TV show “Fantasy Island,” a series about a resort that can fulfill a visitor’s every fantasy.

Meanwhile, in a totally separate storyline, right-wing influencer and Trump bootlicker Charlie Kirk is brutally savaged for his straw man debates on college campuses.

Kirk used a cringeworthy podcast to react to his depiction, appearing to be unaware that he was being made fun of.

The first episode of this latest “South Park” season also assailed Trump, mocking him for his ties to Epstein and faux Christianity.

It led to predictable outrage from the Trump administration, which slammed the show in a statement that was almost word for word the infamous tweet from @dril which says, “I’m not mad. please dont put in the newspaper that i got mad.”

ICE agents profiling Latinos in heaven, as depicted on "South Park."

"This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement after the first episode aired. "President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

But on Wednesday, after the Department of Homeland Security used a still from the show in a tweet begging for new ICE applicants, “South Park” shot back.

“Wait, so we ARE relevant?” the show wrote in a post on X, adding the hashtag #eatabagofdicks, a reference to the season’s first episode.