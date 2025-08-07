U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro gave her unhinged thoughts on President Donald Trump's threat to federalize D.C. during a press conference on Thursday.

"That is a decision for the president,” the former Fox News host and surly bottled water enthusiast said.

She then went on a rant about how young people should be treated more harshly by the law.

“I think that what the president was saying is that we're seeing far too much crime being committed by young people—14, 15, 16, 17 years old. And I can't get my hands on ‘em,” Pirro said. “I mean, I don't know if you've seen some of the pictures, but, you know, young people are coddled, and they don't need to be coddled anymore. They need to be held accountable. They shouldn't be going to arts and crafts in family court."

Trump’s revived push to take control of the nation’s capital was reignited after reports of an attempted carjacking involving former Department of Government Efficiency bro Edward Coristine—also known as “Big Balls.” The attack prompted Trump to call for a federal takeover of D.C. in an unhinged Truth Social post including a photo of what appeared to be Coristine, shirtless and smeared in blood.

“The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14,” he wrote.

But the facts don’t support Trump’s and Pirro’s claims. According to Pirro’s own office, violent crime in D.C. is at a 30-year low. And Metropolitan Police Department statistics show a 26% decrease in violent crimes this year compared to 2024.

Given Trump’s long and racist history of attacking young people of color, his evidence-free fearmongering is hardly a surprise. In October 2024, the Exonerated Five—5 men who were wrongfully convicted of rape and assault as minors in 1989—filed a lawsuit against Trump for his continued defamatory attacks against them.

Despite all 5 men being exonerated by DNA evidence, Trump has never apologized for placing full-page advertisements in various New York City newspapers calling for the death penalty in their case.

Since the economy is looking like trash, his polling numbers are down in the dumps, and he has yet to release the Epstein files that reportedly include him, Trump has returned to what the GOP does best: blaming and attacking marginalized youth for their own inability to fix the country’s problems.