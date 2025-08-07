A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump wants to use racist math to reshape elections

For Trump, the goal isn’t accuracy; it’s power.

Top Democrat lays out the painful truth about Trump's new tariffs

Fewer jobs and higher prices—it’s the MAGA way!

Trump’s ICE goons get even more creative—and heinous—with kidnappings

Just when you thought they couldn’t sink any lower …

Canada names its top hoser—can you guess who?

Definitely didn’t see that coming!

Texas redistricting saga takes a shocking turn

“Enough is enough—Texans deserve better."

South Park is having a blast dragging the hell out of Team Trump

Finally, some levity in all of the lunacy.

Cartoon: The new presidential fitness test

Making America Healthy Again by cheating one game of golf at a time.

Former Superman turns into an ICE supervillain

He went from portraying an immigrant to terrorizing them.

Prince JD Vance has a river raised for his birthday

Sending aid after a deadly river flood? Not possible. Raising a river for the VP’s personal vacation? No problem!

