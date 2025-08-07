Conservatives seem to have their blue jeans in a wad after a recent Levi’s ad featuring a blonde-haired Beyoncé in an all-denim look. And if this sounds familiar, it’s not just you. GOP talking heads like Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly have taken to their respective social media soapboxes to blast the singer in comparison to the ongoing Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle controversy.

“This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad,” Kelly tweeted Tuesday. “Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce. Everything - from her image to her fame to her success to her look below …” she said, referencing a photo from the Levi’s campaign,, “is bought and paid for.”

“Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard.”

Aside from the fact that Sweeney herself is not a natural blonde, Kelly seems to have forgotten that it was the Grammy-winning artist who came out with the song “Levii’s Jeans” in 2024.

Kelly is referring to a series of photos posted by the clothing company that features Beyoncé in an iced-out, stacked set of blue jeans and jacket. Similarly to Sweeney, the artist is seen showing off her busty body and curves in one slide, while in another—unlike the actor—she displays a grill that reads “Levi’s jeans.”

On Wednesday, Morgan weighed in on the ad as well, claiming that the artist was ripping off a white actress from the 1950s. “Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad,” he tweeted.

And while Beyoncé does, in fact, have short blonde hair in the Levi’s photoshoot, Morgan seems to be missing every other bit of context from the collaboration.

Just before Levi’s photo drop, Beyonce’s music company, Parkwood Entertainment, posted a short clip of her country song featuring the multi-hyphenated artist in a Western-style narrative. The Texas native blazed into town on horseback—an homage to her equally GOP-rage-enducing album “Cowboy Carter”—sporting the brand before reading a newspaper article about a local pool shark taking over the town.

And while the video features its handful of steamy close-ups showing off her curves and the jeans, the blonde Beyoncé also showcases herself working in an all-American diner to save up the funds to take on this pool shark as well.

Ultimately, as the short music video goes, the singer slaps her hard-earned cash onto the pool table, sporting the set featured in the Levi’s shoot, before claiming her victory—and taking the pool shark’s jeans along with it.

Now, if you recall, Sweeney and American Eagle’s ad made waves last week in a couple of different ways. The company had the internet outraged when a petite blonde, blue-eyed actor had the text “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” plastered over her body.

On one hand, people like President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have come to bat to defend Sweeney for just being a pretty girl caught in the midst of eugenics accusations. However, as the tables are turned, the GOP seems to be upset when a Black woman dons similar wares.

While conservatives can yell about cultural appropriation or whether or not someone can rock a color of hair because it’s natural or not, the underlying question still remains—are they upset because of jeans, or because someone of color is possessing what they identify as white traits?