Hey everybody! Katie Miller’s got a podcast! Finally, America gets to hear the authentic, unfettered, honest voice of the woman who married America’s Top Racist, Stephen Miller. Truly the content we all crave.

Miller’s new joint is called the “Katie Miller Podcast,” which is a real “branding is my passion” sort of name. Must have spent literal seconds brainstorming that one. Miller’s very casual launch video, where she oddly sits lotus style, takes place in a room she maybe thinks is real zen but instead gives off Pier 1 in the 1980s sort of vibes. Also, there’s a large television with her podcast logo, because sure, why not.

Katie Miller attends a dinner for Republican senators in the State Dining Room of the White House on July 18.

What does Miller offer the women of America that other podcasters do not? “As a mom of three young kids, who eats healthy, goes to the gym, works full time I know there isn’t a podcast for women like myself.”

Yes, who could possibly find any existing podcasts about work-life balance for moms or about working moms generally or about parenting and self-growth for moms or moms and fitness? Miller clearly spent as much time on market research as she did on naming the podcast.

Oh wait, sorry, sorry, sorry. Miller’s concern is that the conservative podcast landscape is too much of a sausagefest and there is not “a place for conservative women to gather online.” Okay, sure, whatever. But even if you take her point as more narrowly about the availability of podcasts for conservamoms, there’s no lack of garbage already available in that arena as well.

Related | Stephen Miller's legal group wants to make colleges whiter again

Perhaps the unique vision Miller brings is that she knows what it is like to juggle the demands of work, family, and self-care while also being the wife of an undead ghoul who has made it his life’s work to torment immigrants. Miller does likely have the best perspective on what it is like to stay connected to your husband when he spends his nights alone in his crypt and is super busy during the day with imposing his vicious brand of white supremacy on the nation.

“Stephen Miller’s not-so-subtle racism” by Brian McFadden

If it sounds like Miller got real wobbly there about the demographics of her guests, perhaps it’s because she glanced at her lineup for her first shows. For the inaugural episode of the “Katie Miller Podcast,” to laugh with her lady friends and gossip about what’s going on from a woman’s perspective, and to create a space for working moms, and to definitely not do politics, we got: Vice President JD Vance. Yep, nothing says not-politics like talking to the vice president.