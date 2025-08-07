The youngest daughter of GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mylie Biggs, is reportedly eyeing a run for state Senate, collecting signatures to qualify for Arizona’s 2026 primary ballot. Her decision comes just a year after she shared her thoughts on women running for office.

“There are a lot of really good women in office. I'm not trying to hate on anyone. I don't—I don't think women should hold office in general. Like, it’s a man’s position. That's my stance. I think women should, you know, run the home,” she said on “The Matty McCurdy Program” podcast in August 2024.

And she didn’t stop there, continuing to criticize modern feminism and share how burned out she felt at 25 years old after working a cushy 9-5 job at right-wing Charlie Kirk’s racist young Republicans organization Turning Point.

“It's just, modern feminism has, like, transformed incredibly in the past few years, starting with women's right to vote, and went rampant from there,” Mylie said, adding that she sees a lot of women on TikTok express how unhappy they are working 9-5 jobs. “Because, like, you know, like, right now I'm in a 9-5, and it's like, it's a really good situation. My 9-5 is probably the best I could, I could, I could ask for. But, like, I hate a 9-5 schedule. Like, I get home, and I'm like, I don't want to do anything else! Like, women aren't built for this.”

The Biggs apple clearly does not fall far from the tree, as Mylie’s father has attached himself to the farthest right wing of the MAGA movement, earning himself an ethics probe for his failure to cooperate with investigators of Jan. 6. Biggs is also one of only a dozen dirtbags to vote against honoring Capitol police for defending democracy that day.

Mylie also shared her thoughts on President Donald Trump’s close call with an assassination attempt in July 2024, claiming that “they” planned to kill him before his debate with President Joe Biden, and the failed attempt forced Biden to step down.

The aspiring state senator also called Vice President Kamala Harris “incredibly dumb,” though you can judge for yourself whether Mylie is qualified to assess others’ intelligence after listening to literally any part of her 90-minute interview.