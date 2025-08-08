Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is trying to play the victim after the satirical animated show "South Park" mercilessly mocked her on Wednesday night’s episode.

"It’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. It’s only the liberals and the extremists who do that," Noem told right-wing podcaster Glenn Beck on Thursday night, referring to how “South Park” made fun of her obviously Botox- and filler-filled face. "If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly, they can’t. They just pick something petty like that."

Of course, the show made fun of more than just Noem's looks. It also ridiculed her cringeworthy cosplaying, the fact that she shot and killed her own puppy, and that she's one of the biggest cheerleaders for President Donald Trump's evil immigration plan.

But more than that, Noem claiming that only "liberals" make fun of how women look is insane, given that she works for Trump, the king of making crude and disgusting comments about how women look.

Over the years, he’s made fun of pop icon Cher's plastic surgery, called actor Bette Midler "ugly," said Angelina Jolie is "not a beauty," said Rosie O'Donnell has a "fat, ugly face," and accused MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski of "bleeding badly from a face-lift," just to name a few.

In 2018, The New York Times published an article laying out some of the other times Trump made fun of women's appearances:

Mr. Trump has accused women of having “fat, ugly” faces and of repelling voters because of their looks. He called one woman a “crazed, crying lowlife” and said another was a “dog” who had the “face of a pig.” He said Hillary Clinton’s bathroom break during a 2015 presidential debate was “too disgusting” to talk about. He has repeatedly mocked women for being overweight.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, he also made fun of then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly for having “blood coming out of her wherever." (Kelly now debases herself daily to lick Dear Leader's boots because she can make more money in the right-wing grift-o-sphere by doing that.)

But leave it to Noem to play the victim amid authentic criticism of her horrific behavior.

“Imagine working for Donald Trump and saying ‘it’s only the liberals’ who make fun of women’s looks,” journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote in a post on X. “They have no shame whatsoever.”