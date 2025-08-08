Texas Republicans are increasing pressure on Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block a GOP redistricting plan. In interviews and a podcast appearance, Gov. Greg Abbott threatened not only to call endless special sessions until his map passes but to add more right-wing seats if Democrats don’t give in.

“What I’m thinking now is that if they don’t start showing up, I may start expanding,” Abbott said on the “Ruthless” podcast Friday. “We may make it six or seven or eight new seats we’re going to be adding on the Republican side.”

Earlier in the week, more than 50 Democrats left Texas to prevent the passage of a GOP-drawn congressional map that would increase the number of GOP-held seats from 25 to 30 ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Undeterred, Abbott has vowed to continue calling “special session after special session after special session” until the map becomes law. In an interview with NBC News, he even floated the idea that Democrats might need to stay out of Texas for years to prevent him from winning.

“We are in the process, as we speak right now, of searching for, preparing to arrest Democrats who may be in Texas, may be elsewhere,” Abbott said Thursday evening. “Democrats act like they’re not going to come back as long as this is an issue. That means they’re not going to come back until like 2027 or 2028.”

The GOP-controlled state House has approved civil arrest warrants for the absent lawmakers, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has threatened legal action to remove them from office. Abbott has already filed a lawsuit seeking to oust Texas House Democratic Leader Gene Wu, calling his departure “an intentional abandonment of his constitutional duty.” Wu must respond to Abbott’s lawsuit by Friday, though it’s unclear when the justices will decide.

Speaking to NBC, Abbott didn’t confirm or deny whether federal agents are involved.

“I’m not going to disclose, though all may or may not be involved,” he said.

President Donald Trump remains a central force behind Texas’ redistricting push. Concerned his party will lose House seats in 2026, he’s demanded that the state carve out five more red seats, even declaring that he’s “entitled” to them.

But it’s not just Texas. Trump has signaled support for similar efforts in other GOP-led states. And on Thursday, he floated the idea of conducting a new census that excludes undocumented residents—an unprecedented move likely to trigger legal challenges.

Redrawing congressional maps mid-decade is uncommon. States usually only do so after the decennial census. But this redistricting cycle, driven partly by intense partisan stakes, has escalated into a national competition.

The outcome in Texas could reshape the balance of power in Congress, where Republicans currently hold a narrow 219-212 edge. Adding a few new seats could secure Trump’s control of the House for the rest of his second term.

If Democrats continue their boycott, Abbott has hinted that Republicans might push for an even more skewed map. However, this plan isn’t foolproof, as it may involve weakening the partisan advantage in existing GOP districts, potentially risking backlash from incumbents.

If the Texas Supreme Court approves Abbott’s request to remove Wu, he could call a special election to replace him and possibly repeat the process for other Democrats. With six of the nine justices appointed by Abbott, the odds may be in his favor.

Paxton, for his part, said he would go to court on Friday if Democrats don’t return. He admitted it won’t be easy, as lawsuits must be filed in the lawmakers’ home districts—many of which lean Democratic.

“Districts that are not friendly to Republicans,” he said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Republicans are pursuing similar redistricting efforts in Florida, Ohio, and Missouri. Also, Vice President JD Vance met with Indiana Gov. Mike Braun and state lawmakers on Thursday to explore options.

Meanwhile, Democrats are preparing to respond in blue states. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans for a proposal that would redraw the state’s maps in favor of Democrats if Texas proceeds with its strategy. The measure is expected to appear on the ballot in November.

Newsom is set to appear with some Texas Democrats, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other California leaders in a joint press conference on Friday to outline their plan.

Still, Abbott’s threat to expand Texas’s map is more than political posturing: It’s a warning. If Democrats don’t return soon, the state could quickly become the center of a redistricting arms race with national implications.