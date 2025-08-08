Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube wants you to know that in President Donald Trump's world of deportation raids and terror, Americans will now get their chance to work like migrants. Asked about Trump’s baseless claims that migrant farm and hotel workers could be protected from deportation, Stuebe offered this:

Steube: Those that come here illegally should not be afforded the opportunity to stay in our country. Fox Business: Even though we've seen farms and construction companies just not having enough workers to get their, you know, their business going. Steube: Well, if you look at the numbers, you're seeing more and more citizens of our country come into the labor market and come into the employment market. So there's a lot of argument to be said that you have illegals that are taking [spots] from American citizens to work and do the things that they want to do. So I think you will see that continue as more and more illegals are deported from our nation. It will give the opportunity for more citizens of our country to take these jobs.

Besides resembling a funhouse-mirror version of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Stuebe’s other claim to fame is using AI-generated images to fantasize about rebranding the Washington, D.C. metro as the “Trump Train.” His views reflect the rhetoric of the Trump administration, particularly the idea pushed by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins who has repeatedly suggested that Medicaid recipients under the GOP’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” should be sent into the fields to work for their health insurance.

If farm or construction work doesn’t appeal to you, the Trump administration is also dismantling safety regulations and recruiting for the dead and environmentally harmful coal industry—where you can toil in the cool unhealthy air of the mines.

One of the fundamental flaws in the Trump administration’s billionaire’s logic is the assumption that most Americans are eager to take on factory, farming, and construction jobs, jobs that millions of new immigrants in our country have traditionally filled.

And this is despite Trump’s racist view that undocumented immigrants are the only ones that can do the work, because they do manual labor “naturally.” He shared this on Tuesday in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box: “I said, ‘What happens if they get it—to a farmer the other day—what happens if they get a bad back?’ He said, ‘They don’t get a bad back, sir, because if they get a bad back, they die.’ … You know, in many ways they’re very, very special people,” Trump added.

So unless you’re a senior citizen working for “border czar” Tom Homan’s ICE, you may find yourself working long hours at low wages to meet our country’s agricultural demands.