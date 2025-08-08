Apparently not even creating a Trump-themed burger joint can keep you from the president’s mass deportation efforts.

Roland Beainy, the co-owner of Trump Burger restaurant in Texas, has been detained by ICE and faces potential deportation.

A photo of Trump Burger in Houston, Texas, shared on Instagram by Dallas Texas TV. The caption reads, “Owner of Trump Burger restaurant in Texas arrested by ICE, now facing deportation proceedings.”

The 28-year-old Lebanese immigrant came to the United States in 2019 but overstayed his visa, ultimately catching the eye of the Trump administration. And despite selling burgers with President Donald Trump’s name toasted on the bun, Beainy spent a hefty 7 weeks in an ICE detention center.

According to the Fayette County Record, Beainy had a handful of legal troubles brewing long before ICE came knocking—including alleged green card issues regarding his marriage, in which records claim he never actually lived with his wife, to shady business dealings.

And not only that, but soon after Beainy’s MAGA-themed restaurant gained popularity, Trump sent a cease and desist letter.

“... we were surprised to learn that you have been flagrantly infringing upon the Trump Organization’s valuable and well-established intellectual property right by operating at least three restaurants under the Trump name and brand,” the letter read.

Trump’s team also requested Beainy and his co-owner to stop using Trump’s likeness to sell burgers because it “risks misleading the public into falsely believing that your business is affiliated with the Trump Organization or endorsed by our clients.”

Whether Trump was upset because Beainy beat him to selling Trump-themed burgers or because the burgers received mid reviews is unclear. But either way, it ended with the MAGA-supporting immigrant potentially being shown the door.