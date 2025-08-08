A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Poor Kristi Noem doesn't like 'South Park' highlighting her awfulness

You won’t believe how hypocritical her statement is.

Texas Republicans vow to go nuclear in redistricting row

It could imperil Democrats’ chances of winning back the House next year.

There’s no age limit on the GOP ruining your life

Who knew there was a “child marriage” caucus in the GOP?

House Republican tries to defend Medicaid cuts—and it goes poorly

He’s going to need a towel for all that flop sweat.

Yay? Republican says Americans can be migrant workers now

Who else wants to work the fields for subminimum wage?

GOP governors send state National Guards to do ICE's bidding

We’re sure this won’t end badly.

Veterans face dire new health care crisis thanks to Trump

Trump keeps showing he doesn't care about veterans.

Cartoon: Fascist phy ed

“Now beg!”

Click here to see more cartoons.