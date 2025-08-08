Donald Trump can’t stop gilding the White House.

Recent photos show somehow even more golden trim in the already gold-dusted Oval Office.

Progressive influencer Brian Tyler Cohen posted the inside look to X on Thursday, showing the blindingly bright gold molding on the walls and gold appliqués across the door. These are in addition to the gold-framed paintings hung on the walls.

x Trump is now remodeling the Oval Office to cover it in gold after ordering a $200 million golden ballroom.



All after cutting 17 million Americans’ health care and taking food away from hungry children. pic.twitter.com/JtCJMaGzwd — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 7, 2025

While the new metallic touches might seem minuscule compared with the massive amounts of artwork, trophies, and other yellowish decor across the room, dialing back time to the Oval Office before Trump is a sight to be seen.

When Joe Biden was still president, photos of the office showed yellow curtains, but the walls along the historical room were much whiter than what is pictured now.

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office at the White House in July 2024.

Then again, it’s not just that room seeing massive changes. Trump has torn into the historical, once-grassy Rose Garden to instead fill the ground with pale stone and white seating that includes the same yellow—or gold—umbrellas seen at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

If that weren’t enough, the president announced plans to construct a $200 million golden ballroom with similarly gold decor.

Now it is worth noting that every president has the right to make their own changes to the White House grounds during their stay. However, while changes like Barack Obama’s basketball court have happened in recent years, Trump’s changes have been notably further from the traditional understated White House decor.

In response to her boss wasting taxpayer money on tacky gold trim, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “It’s the Golden Office for the Golden Age.”

But if there’s no golden age going on, then what? Let them eat gold?