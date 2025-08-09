By Don Thompson for KFF Health News

As smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted across North America, and western U.S. states girded for their annual fire siege, Neeta Thakur was well into her search for ways to offset the damage of such fumes on people’s health, especially among minority and low-income communities.

For more than a decade, the University of California-San Francisco researcher relied on federal grants without incident. But Thakur, a doctor and a scientist, suddenly found herself leading the charge for public health science against President Donald Trump’s political ideology.

Thakur, 45, a pulmonologist who also is medical director of the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Chest Clinic, is the lead plaintiff among six UC researchers who in June won a class-action preliminary injunction against the efforts of several federal agencies to carry out Trump’s executive orders seeking to eliminate research grants deemed to focus on areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The administration has filed a notice of appeal, and the outcome, whether or not she and her colleagues prevail, could influence both the future of academic research and the health of those she’s spent her life trying to help.

“When this moment hit us, where science was really under attack and lives are at stake, it doesn’t surprise me that she stepped up,” said Margot Kushel, who directs the UCSF Action Research Center for Health Equity and has known Thakur for more than a decade through their work at the center and San Francisco General, the public county hospital.

“We don’t think our work should be political, to be honest,” Kushel said. “Saving people’s lives and making sure people don’t die doesn’t seem to me that it should be a partisan issue.”

Thakur said that after the abrupt funding cuts, she and the other researchers “felt pretty powerless and found that the class-action lawsuit was a way for us to join together and sort of take a stance.”

The suit was filed independently by the researchers and allowed them to show the harm inflicted not just on their own work “but more broadly on public health and public health research,” she said.

Thakur’s study, which received more than $1.3 million in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and was set to run through November, explores the impact of increased wildfire smoke on low-income communities and communities of color, populations that already experience heightened pollution and other environmental health disparities. The goal is to find ways to help residents limit their smoke exposure, Thakur said, adding that the results could help people no matter their circumstances.

Preliminary findings show that smoke can trigger breathing emergencies among children days after exposure, knowledge that could lead to better treatment, and that smoke intensity may peak during just a few hours when protection is most needed, indicating the need for more precise and timely safety messaging.

Wildfire smoke blankets San Francisco in Sept. 2020.