Linda McMahon, the secretary of education and former professional-wrestling empresario, was literally forced to face the music while being interviewed at a conservative conference on Wednesday. Hilarity ensued when the event’s audio system was seemingly hacked.

President Donald Trump was inexplicably spotted wandering around on the White House roof on Tuesday, shouting at reporters who wanted to know what the fuck he was doing up there that he was “just taking a little walk."

Most people found Trump’s decision to roam around the roof of the White House bewildering, but his cheerleaders at Fox News couldn’t stop praising it.

Charlamagne Tha God, who co-hosts the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club,” awarded Trump the show’s "Donkey of the Day" honor. The prize followed a weekend of social media attacks from Trump after Charlamagne criticized the administration during an appearance on Lara Trump’s Fox News talk show.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared this week on CNBC to address the increasing chaos in our economy—and Trump, who was clearly watching, was triggered into rage ranting on social media.

Faced with recent economic data showing that his tariff policies are hurting American jobs, Trump has been in a full-court press, trying to promote a conspiracy theory to explain away his failure. He took the conspiracy to another level on Tuesday, appearing on CNBC to share the nonsense with a business-oriented audience.

Texas state Rep. Ann Johnson spoke with CBS to explain why Democratic lawmakers left the Lone Star State, blocking Republican efforts to gerrymander five new GOP congressional seats ahead of the midterm elections.

It’s been yet another chaotic week of Republican incompetence, and unfortunately, there are no signs they’ll learn from their mistakes anytime soon.

