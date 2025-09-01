The GOP’s war on workers has deep roots, but the last seven months under President Donald Trump have been markedly unrestrained and destructive. The combination of incoherent trade policies and massive cuts by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency has pushed U.S. workers to the brink.

And it’s all on video!

Faced with recent economic data showing that his tariff policies are hurting U.S. jobs, Trump joined CNBC by phone to promote a conspiracy theory that surely explains away his failure.

When Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared on CNBC to address the increasing chaos in the U.S. economy. And Trump was clearly watching.

Trump responded to a reporter’s question about a distressing jobs report, which showed a terrifying slowdown in job creation, by claiming that it was fabricated by people in the Bureau of Labor Statistics simply to make him look bad.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins appeared on Fox Business, where host Stuart Varney asked whether Trump was still “sticking with” the plan to require Medicaid recipients to work in the fields in exchange for health insurance.

Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill" was already hurting Americans before it even became law, as a hospital in rural Nebraska announced it would shut its doors after more than 30 years, explicitly citing the expected Medicaid cuts in Trump’s bill.

Trump's destructive trade policy appears to finally be having the devastating impact on the job market that economists predicted. ADP reported on Wednesday that private employers shed 33,000 jobs in June amid uncertainty created by Trump’s ill-conceived tariffs.

The Department of Homeland Security sent Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin to Newsmax on Tuesday to clarify some issues about immigrant raids. She did not succeed.

When asked about the apparent contradiction between Trump’s statements, which claimed that ICE raids on worksites and hotels would be scaled back, McLaughlin sidestepped the question.

“So worksite operations are very much a cornerstone of our enforcement operations,” she said.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett not only defended the Trump administration’s move to use taxpayer dollars to buy a 10% stake in U.S. chip maker Intel, but he also suggested that more could follow.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has been telling people privately that he has no plans to leave his role early, despite Trump's pressure campaign to force him out. Powell says that doing so would have the same effect as ending the Fed's independence.

According to Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Americans are jumping at the chance to work long, low-paid hours in the fields.

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler gave a scathing annual “State of the Unions" address ahead of Labor Day weekend, outlining the Trump administration’s broken promises and ongoing attack on U.S. workers.

Former co-President Elon Musk went on Fox News to whine about protests at Tesla dealerships across the country, claiming that he has no idea why people would be mad at him, since he's just a benevolent guy trying to help Americans.

After another chaotic week of Republican incompetence, there’s clearly no sign that they’ll learn from their mistakes anytime soon.

