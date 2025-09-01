Abortion opponents argue that telehealth abortion is making it easier to force people to have an abortion. Experts say the real picture of reproductive coercion looks quite different.

By Shefali Luthra for The 19th

Conservatives are testing a new argument in their legal efforts to end telehealth abortion: People using mail-order medication are being coerced into ending their pregnancies.

Two wrongful death lawsuits out of Texas, both filed this past month in federal court, allege that women were forced to take abortion pills prescribed by out-of-state telehealth providers.

In one case, a woman alleges that abortion medications were secretly mixed into her hot chocolate and caused her to miscarry. (The local police department investigated those allegations and said they were unfounded.) In the other, a man claims his girlfriend was forced to take medications by her mother and estranged husband. Both plaintiffs are represented by Jonathan Mitchell, a leader in crafting Texas’ anti-abortion policies and the state’s former solicitor general.

The suits represent a new phase in the broader effort to stop people in Texas and other states with abortion bans from having abortion pills mailed to them. Plaintiffs suggest that online health services come with insufficient safeguards, arguing that they have made it easier for people to fraudulently obtain medication, pretending to be someone else and then forcing pregnant patients into taking pills.

Previous efforts to block people from getting abortions have included a campaign spearheaded by the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life to get aggrieved men to claim that abortions violated their rights as parents, as well as a civil suit in which one woman’s ex-partner targeted the friends who helped her get an abortion.

The latest lawsuits go after health providers. One of them names as defendants the telehealth organization Aid Access and its founder Dutch physician Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, in addition to the plaintiff’s alleged ex-partner. The second one targets California-based Dr. Remy Coeytaux, who the plaintiff alleges prescribed and mailed abortion medication to his girlfriend.

“You see abortion opponents realizing everyone believes they’re misogynistic or opposed to women, so there’s an effort to change the narrative,” said Mary Ziegler, an abortion law historian at the University of California, Davis.

Though few studies look at how often people are coerced into having abortions, existing data indicate the situation is quite rare — and certainly less common than the opposite phenomenon of patients being forced to stay pregnant against their will.

Abortion opponents, however, say the problem of coercion is ubiquitous, so much so that laws and courts should target the health care providers making medication available through telehealth. In a legislative hearing for a Texas anti-abortion bill, activist Mark Lee Dickson argued that the threat of coerced abortions — and telehealth’s role in facilitating them — justified specific laws going after medical providers, such as a bill making its way through the legislature that would let private citizens sue anyone who mails abortion pills into the state.

Data doesn’t support that narrative. One 2011 paper suggested that in most cases, partners were on the same page about a pregnant person’s abortion choice. In cases where a male partner disagreed, he was more likely to prevent someone from seeking an abortion than to compel one. And most people who get abortions appear to believe it is the right choice for them: Other research, including a 2020 study, shows that the vast majority of people who get abortions do not regret the decision.

Health care providers said they more often see patients navigating the opposite form of reproductive coercion: People are seeking abortions when their partners are trying to force them to stay pregnant.

“We know there’s a lot of violence against women and that takes different forms,” said Dr. Angel Foster, who runs the Massachusetts Medication Abortion Project, a telehealth practice that prescribes and mails abortion pills to people across the country, including in states with bans. “What we’ve seen more than anything else is our patients are making a decision to have an abortion so they’re not connected to a violent partner. We hear that every day from our patients, and we also hear from our patients whose partners are trying to force them to continue pregnancies.”

Foster said that her staff has seen men attempt to fill out forms asserting that they are seeking medication on behalf of women in their lives. These requests are rejected. Only people seeking abortion medication for their own use and who have certified that they will be the ones taking the pills are able to receive a prescription. If someone fills out the form saying they are seeking medication for their own use — but if something in their information seems off — Foster’s staff will engage in “Google sleuthing” to make sure they’ve represented themselves accurately, she said.

“When you care for 30,000 patients, if someone wants to willfully lie and manipulate the system, that is possible, but we’ve put a lot of screenings in place,” she said. “I feel really confident about the systems we’ve developed.”

Dr. Angel Foster, co-founder of Massachusetts Medication Abortion Access Project, sends abortion pills to those in need across the nation from the organization’s headquarters in Somerville, Mass.