President Donald Trump’s so-called border czar Tom Homan appeared on Fox News Wednesday, where he dismissed the idea that sanctuary city proponent Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's landslide victory in the preliminary election should concern his Immigration and Customs Enforcement troops.

“I don't care who the mayor is,” Homan said in his trademark, semi-decipherable way. “We're going to do our job. If mayors and governors don't want to help, then get out of the way.”

“They're not going to stop us. They can stand aside and watch us do their job. However, they better not step over the line. They better not impede our efforts. But there's going to be consequences,” Homan threatened.

Wu, a vocal opponent of Trump’s authoritarian deportation tactics, dominated Tuesday night’s preliminary election, with over 70% of the vote. Her challenger, Josh Kraft—son of billionaire New England Patriots owner and Trump supporter Robert Kraft—received 23% of the vote. While Kraft has expressed support for Boston’s sanctuary city status, he has recently dipped his toe into GOP-style fearmongering about rising crime.

Wu is one of many Democratic officials across the country girding against the White House’s attempts to turn major cities into police states.