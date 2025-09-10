Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida got into it with Louisiana racist windbag Rep. Clay Higgins during a House Oversight Committee markup session on Wednesday, calling out the GOP lawmaker’s hypocrisy over crime and federal overreach.

Higgins, who introduced one of several Republican-backed bills aimed at increasing federal control over Washington, bristled when Frost questioned his sincerity—pointing out that Louisiana has significantly higher violent crime rates than California or DC.

“I support state rights. I'm a constitutionalist,” Higgins said, eliciting laughter from Democrats on the committee.

“But not DC,” Frost replied.

“I'm for state sovereignty. So what do you think about California?” Frost pressed.

“Well, California is not where I live,” Higgins responded. “You asked me about my state.”

“You're more likely to be shot standing in a random street in your state … and you're here because you're lapdogs of the president of the United States,” Frost said, leading Higgins to demand that Frost’s words be stricken from the record.

Like his fellow Louisianian House Speaker Mike Johnson, Higgins seems perfectly comfortable with using federal power to militarize the police in Democratic-led municipalities—despite his own state frequently ranking among the most dangerous in the country.