Although the Trump administration has turned the whole of government into a machine to kick refugees and immigrants out of the United States, one very special group of people is an exception to that general rule: South Africans.

Well, only white South Africans, to be precise.

The problem for President Donald Trump is that those white South Africans don’t seem to be rushing toward our shores to claim their refugee status. The administration set a goal of bringing 30,000 of them here as refugees, but thus far, only about 100 have arrived. What better way to get those numbers up than to partner with a whites-only South African group to help identify who is eligible for the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program?

That group, Amerikaners, has devoted its entire website to luring people into applying for refugee status here. It doesn't at all hide the fact that this is for white South Africans only. Demographic eligibility requires that individuals must be of South African nationality and either of Afrikaner ethnicity or a racial minority in South Africa. They also have to articulate a credible fear of prosecution. That doesn’t actually say “whites only,” but it doesn’t have to, as the qualifications by definition exclude Black South Africans by virtue of being the majority of the population in that country.

Related | Why Republicans are fixated on fake ‘white genocide’

In case this wasn’t crystal clear, the administration’s highest-ranking official in the State Department’s refugee program, Spencer Chretien, made sure to dispel any doubt. Chretien was asked if other minorities in South Africa who claim discrimination based on race would qualify for refugee status, such as mixed-race South Africans who speak Afrikaans. Nope, said Chretien. The program is only intended for white people.

So, the Afrikaners group is now a “designated Department of State referral partner,” which is a thing that the administration appears to have invented just for them. And they don’t have to do much. Their job is to gather information from potential applicants and refer those cases to the Department of State.

This doesn’t at all resemble how the United States normally works with refugee groups abroad. The federal government has long partnered with nongovernmental organizations that operate Refugee Support Centers, which do a lot more than just gather information and send referrals. RSCs deal with background checks, help refugees prepare their cases, schedule interviews with U.S. customs officials, arrange medical exams, and book travel. And to be sure, RSC Africa still can do those things, but only for white South Africans, since all other refugee admissions are frozen. But somehow, this extensive network of assistance is now on the same footing as a random whites-only group with a website.

All of this stems from the bogus “white genocide” narrative pushed by white South African expats like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, literal billionaires who are convinced that they are the real victims here.

The biggest problem the Trump administration faces in its efforts to lure South Africans into the country is that white Afrikaners don’t want to be refugees here. Instead, they want whites-only enclaves in South Africa, just like the good old days. But hey, maybe they could just have that in the U.S.? White supremacists are building whites-only towns right here in America, with nary a peep from the administration.

It’s notable that, in suspending the refugee admissions program, Trump didn’t leave a carveout for white immigrants generally. No, the only white people who can get refugee status are racist white people. Trump requires a constant stream of bigots who share his views, so he’s got to figure out a way to keep those very special refugees coming.