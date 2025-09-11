Retired UFC fighter Conor McGregor might be struggling to get back into the octagon, but at least he has the Trump family in his corner.

McGregor, who is currently running for president in Ireland—where he’s earned Elon Musk’s endorsement—has welcomed Donald Trump Jr. into his latest business venture as a strategic adviser.

“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Donald Trump Jr. to MMA.INC. Don is a globally recognized business leader with a deep passion for martial arts and for the coaches and small business owners who are the backbone of this sport,” McGregor said in a press release Wednesday. “With Don joining our team, I couldn’t be more excited about the future we’re building together at MMA.INC.”

Conor McGregor speaks at the White House on March 17.

While Trump Jr. is currently the director of Trump Media & Technology Group, co-owner of his family crypto grift World Liberty Financial, and a board member of Truth Social, he continues to attach himself to more right-wing business ventures.

“The incredible success of the UFC has proven just how powerful mixed martial arts has become, building one of the largest global fanbases in all of sport,” he said in the press release. “I am deeply passionate about supporting small business owners to thrive and am eager to help MMA.INC connect these businesses with fans who want to learn, train, and push themselves to be their best.”

Another of Trump Jr.’s recent business deals includes GrabAGun, which is basically a Carvana for gun sales. But in addition to his question business ventures, Trump Jr. also seems to have a proclivity for attaching himself to men accused of rape or sexual assault.

McGregor has been battling a rape case from a 2018 incident in which he reportedly “brutally raped and battered” Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel. Ultimately, he lost the civil case and has been ordered to pay Hand approximately $285,000 in damages.

McGregor attempted to appeal the ruling but was shot down in July, with three judges on the Court of Appeals citing that he had paid a friend to testify on his behalf.

But Trump Jr. certainly isn’t alone in his partnering with alleged sexual abusers.

Pardon attorney Ed Martin—a known Jan. 6 sympathizer and 2020 election denier—shared a proud selfie with British actor Russell Brand, who is an accused rapist.

The actor-turned-conspiracy theorist has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault in London, with his next court date scheduled for June 2026.

Richard Grenell, “special missions” envoy

Even President Donald Trump’s “special missions” envoy Richard Grenell has a soft spot for accused rapists and human traffickers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who also face money laundering charges in Romania. Grenell allegedly took it upon himself to plead to Romanian officials to lift a travel ban against the brothers.

Speaking to Daily Kos via email Tuesday, Grenell denied having inquired about the Tate brothers’ release in Romania. Romanian officials have similarly denied Grenell’s pressure on them.

But White House sources told the New York Post that Grenell’s actions of “going outside the chain of command to pursue his own goals” were commonplace.

The Trump administration has its own laundry list of accusations as well. Trump himself was recently found liable for sexual assault against writer E. Jean Carroll. Even Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has skeletons in his closet from 2017, when he allegedly drugged and raped a woman in a hotel room at a Republican convention.

With all of these questionable legal cases lingering around Trump’s administration and family, one thing seems to be true: They don’t think sexual assault accusations are bad for business.