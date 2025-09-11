If you thought President Donald Trump would seek to unite the country after right-wing personality Charlie Kirk's assassination, well … you'd be wrong.

Trump released a detestable video Wednesday evening after Kirk's death was confirmed in which he blamed the "radical left" for the shooting, even though the suspect has not even been identified.

"It's long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible," Trump said without a hint of irony, as he is the one who almost daily paints the media and Democrats as the "enemy" and personally attacks his critics as “vermin.”

Trump continued, "For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today and it must stop right now."

In yet another dark moment, Trump said he was going to go after anyone he deems responsible for having "contributed to this atrocity and to other political organizations that fund it and support it”—an ominous threat as Trump has been weaponizing the Department of Justice to target his opposition.

Of course, Trump made no such statement after a Trump supporter assassinated former Minnesota state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. The suspect, Vance Boelter, also shot state Sen. John Hoffman, and had a list of dozens of other Democratic officials he wanted to attack as well.

Instead, Trump refused to call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to offer his help and condolences, saying doing so would be a "waste of time" because Walz "is so whacked out."

Trump himself has also condoned violence when it benefits him, pardoning the hundreds of insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021—many of them violent offenders who beat the law enforcement officers trying to defend democracy that day.

And he’s posted violent images on his social media account, including an image of now-former President Joe Biden hog-tied in a pickup truck, and one just a few days ago threatening to start war in Chicago.

Ultimately, political violence has impacted people on all sides of the spectrum.

In addition to the assassinations in Minnesota, right-wing terrorists also plotted to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; a far-right attacker was sentenced to life in prison after nearly bludgeoning Nancy Pelosi's husband to death in an attack that was meant to harm Pelosi herself; and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was the subject of an arson attack.

At the end of the day, Trump could have chosen to try to unify the country and call for calm. Instead, he ratcheted up the rhetoric to incite anger at the "left.”