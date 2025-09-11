Fox News host Lawrence Jones came very close on Thursday to not blaming an entire political party for the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk the day before—before ultimately saying, no, actually, Democratic leadership is at fault.

“No side owns political violence. Both sides have participated in this,” Jones began. “But there is one side that continues to say that the other side is evil and hateful. It's one thing to say that ‘I disagree with your policies. I think it is anti-American. I think it's socialist.’ That's one thing—to have this vibrant debate and say that you disagree with your opponent—but it's another to say that the other person is Hitler, to not talk to your family members based on who they voted for.”

In reality, the American right regularly promotes a violent gun culture and traffics in hateful language, demonizing Democrats and those in the LGBTQ+ community as “groomers” of children, a false panic that has led to real-world violence.

And Kirk, a prominent MAGA activist, was known for his inflammatory rhetoric, such as saying that Democrats “stand for everything God hates” and suggesting that “God’s perfect law” includes the stoning of queer people.