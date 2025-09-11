A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

‘This is war’: Trump allies use Charlie Kirk's death to stoke violence

His sudden and very visible murder could catalyze a dangerous cycle.

The whitewashing of Charlie Kirk’s toxic legacy is underway

Sometimes bad things happen to very bad people. It doesn't erase their life's work.

GOP senator knows just who to blame for Charlie Kirk killing

No suspect? No problem!

Democrat trolls GOP about Trump FBI informant Epstein excuse

Finally, something to make you laugh.

Jobs news just keeps getting worse and Trump's to blame

Eh, it was probably Joe Biden.

Of course Trump uses Charlie Kirk's murder in the most disgusting way

Surely nothing bad will come of that!

Cartoon: Sorry, Charlie

His words were almost too on the nose.

FBI Director Kash Patel has no idea what he's doing

Who could’ve seen this coming?

Republicans aren’t done trying to punish DC

The crime? Being run by Democrats.

Fox News promotes racist Trump shill who pushed boatloads of BS

We were really hoping we wouldn’t have to hear this name again …

Trump team resorts to begging white South Africans to immigrate here

But only the most racist white people can get refugee status.

Click here to see more cartoons.