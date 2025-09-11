A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
‘This is war’: Trump allies use Charlie Kirk's death to stoke violence
His sudden and very visible murder could catalyze a dangerous cycle.
The whitewashing of Charlie Kirk’s toxic legacy is underway
Sometimes bad things happen to very bad people. It doesn't erase their life's work.
GOP senator knows just who to blame for Charlie Kirk killing
No suspect? No problem!
Democrat trolls GOP about Trump FBI informant Epstein excuse
Finally, something to make you laugh.
Jobs news just keeps getting worse and Trump's to blame
Eh, it was probably Joe Biden.
Of course Trump uses Charlie Kirk's murder in the most disgusting way
Surely nothing bad will come of that!
Cartoon: Sorry, Charlie
His words were almost too on the nose.
FBI Director Kash Patel has no idea what he's doing
Who could’ve seen this coming?
Republicans aren’t done trying to punish DC
The crime? Being run by Democrats.
Fox News promotes racist Trump shill who pushed boatloads of BS
We were really hoping we wouldn’t have to hear this name again …
Trump team resorts to begging white South Africans to immigrate here
But only the most racist white people can get refugee status.
