Right-wing extremist Rep. Bob Onder of Missouri went to the House floor Thursday to add to the flood of bile being directed at the left in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s murder at a Utah college event Wednesday.

“Everything has changed. If we didn't know it already, there is no longer any middle ground. Some of the American left are undoubtedly well-meaning people, but their ideology is pure evil,” Onder said. “They hate the good, the truth, and the beautiful and embrace the evil, the false, and the ugly. And they literally will kill those with whom they disagree, just as their predecessor[s], leftist Marx and Stalin and Lenin and Pol Pot and Fidel Castro did."

Onder’s unhinged remarks came just hours after President Donald Trump blamed the left for fostering a violent political climate, claiming that comparing his mass deportations, abuse of federal power, and open disregard to Nazism was what caused Kirk’s death.

Trump seemed to have forgotten that, before he ever took office, it was the Republican Party that routinely compared President Barack Obama to Hitler.

Onder’s incendiary portrayal of “the American left” as “pure evil" would be laughable if the stakes weren’t so deadly serious. Public figures, political activists, and institutions are facing heightened security threats in the aftermath of Kirk’s killing.

Maybe Onder left Hitler off of his ahistorical list of villains because—to some in his camp—he was never the enemy.