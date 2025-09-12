Democrats are finally coming around on Zohran Mamdani—and honestly, it’s about time.

The Democratic nominee for New York City mayor is now picking up endorsements from establishment figures who had previously stayed on the sidelines. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Rep. Pat Ryan of New York both offered their formal backing in interviews with The New York Times.

“In these times, the Democratic Party needs to stick together with the maximum solidarity and focus,” Raskin said. “Even though I’m not a New Yorker and have never been a New Yorker, I feel that Democrats must stand together to defend not only our party but our constitution and our country.”

“Mamdani’s politics have a Rooseveltian quality to them,” Raskin added, comparing the 33-year-old democratic socialist to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. “He really wants to rebuild an F.D.R. coalition that is fundamentally committed to the success of the working and middle classes in his city.”

Ryan, who endorsed Mamdani on Wednesday, said his choice was motivated in part by his distaste for one of Mamdani’s opponents: former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“In this one, it was very, very crystal clear who’s for the people and who is for themselves,” Ryan said. “And if anybody had any doubt about that, Donald Trump’s maneuvering validated that Cuomo would sell his soul to the devil easily.”

Other Democrats are offering praise while stopping short of endorsements. Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago, and New York Rep. Ritchie Torres, both previously skeptical, acknowledged Mamdani’s potential.

“This guy is thinking about how to hit the ground running, and he showed the full capacity to do that from his questions,” Emanuel said. “I don’t think he’s going to spend four years just throwing rhetorical bombs.”

“He is as impressive as any person I’ve ever met in politics,” Torres added. “He’s impressively knowledgeable and substantive on public policy. Even when you disagree with him, there’s no denying the force of his intellect.”

Though not full-throated endorsements, these gestures suggest that top Democrats may finally be ready to unify behind Mamdani—especially with Trump reportedly eyeing involvement in the race.

Democrats have treaded carefully, even after Mamdani decisively defeated Cuomo in the June primary. Several high-profile figures have yet to endorse him, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The Times reports that Democrats across the ideological spectrum are publicly and privately arguing that it’s critical to reject President Donald Trump’s interference, which appears aimed at tilting the race toward Cuomo, who is running as an independent.

Progressive leaders who have long been pressured to rally behind moderates have openly expressed frustration with the establishment’s hesitation to support Mamdani.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Raskin have also reportedly expressed irritation that the New York delegation hasn’t yet endorsed Mamdani.

From right: Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Laetitia James march in the annual Labor Parade Sept. 6.

“Are we a party that rallies behind our nominee or not?” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked earlier this month.

Some Democrats continue to resist, arguing that Mamdani is too far left.

“I believe the future of our party is that we need to lead from the middle because that’s where the majority of Americans are,” said Rep. Laura Gillen, declining to back Mamdani.

But the numbers suggest voters disagree. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Tuesday shows Mamdani with a commanding lead. A Quinnipiac University survey on Wednesday had him at 45% among likely voters, with Cuomo at 23%. Emerson College polling from the same day even found Mamdani ahead 47-40% in a hypothetical head-to-head against Cuomo.

So yes, Democrats are starting to coalesce—and hopefully it’s not too late. With Trump allies lurking and head-to-head polls tightening, the stakes are high. For a city already wary of outside meddling, it’s about time Democrats lined up behind the candidate that New Yorkers actually want.