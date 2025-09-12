Donald Trump told Fox News Channel on Friday morning that he was breaking the news of the apparent capture of Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer on the network to help their ratings.

“I just heard about it five minutes before I walked in – as I’m walking in, looking real good, they have the person that they wanted,” Trump said. “So you have breaking news, don't you huh? You always have breaking news, Ainsley [Earhardt]. Sean's [Hannity] gonna be very disappointed that we're not doing it on his show.”

Trump made the admission during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” which has been his favorite show at the network for years. Following his announcement, both NBC and CNN reported that law enforcement sources have confirmed that a suspect is in custody.

Trump expressed his excitement not for the justice of catching the person who allegedly murdered his friend, but he was instead animated by how the news would help Fox’s ratings. Trump has often expressed more interest in television ratings than in basic human decency.

Fox has been a key ally of Trump’s throughout his political career. The network has advanced pro-Trump propaganda, attacked his political opponents and even made up accomplishments to praise him even after he has repeatedly failed the public.

Kirk was a racist, misogynist ally of Trump’s and the right has used his killing to push for restrictions on speech. Trump has said he intends to give Kirk a posthumous Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.