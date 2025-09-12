President Donald Trump is threatening to send the military to Memphis, Tennessee, making that city the latest location with Black leadership to be in Trump’s crosshairs.

In an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Trump shared for the first time that he planned to send forces to Memphis because it is “deeply troubled.”

“We’re going to fix that just like we did Washington,” Trump said, before relaying a story of a “big man” who is the head of Union Pacific Railroad, who came to the White House and suggested targeting Memphis. Trump frequently tells made up stories of “big men” who suspiciously parrot his own beliefs to him while calling him “sir.”

Trump also claimed that assistance via federal law enforcement, the National Guard, and other military elements was requested by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and “the mayor.”

But Lee Harris, the mayor of Shelby County, Tennessee, which includes Memphis, has come out against a National Guard deployment.

In an interview on Thursday with WREG-TV, Harris said there was “no reason” to bring the National Guard to Memphis. Addressing Lee, Harris said, “We’re asking the governor to reconsider or to think about other ways he can help Memphis and Shelby County.”

Paul Young, the mayor of Memphis, said in a statement on Thursday calling for cooperation between state and federal law enforcement, but noted, “What we need most are financial resources for intervention and prevention, additional patrol officers, and case support to strengthen MPD’s investigations.”

Both Young and Harris are Black.

Trump’s threat echoes his actions and rhetoric about deploying federal law enforcement and military assets against the cities of Washington, Baltimore, Chicago, and New Orleans. All of the cities have Black mayors.

Trump is a racist who has used racism throughout his political career, beginning with his promotion of the racist “birther” conspiracy theory in opposition to former President Barack Obama.

Trump’s actions in Washington, where he has the most power, have devolved into a mess. Federal law enforcement and National Guard forces have been used for trash cleanup and traffic enforcement. The deployed members are not involved in combating the lurid crime wave Trump has promoted—because it doesn’t exist.

Grand juries have declined to indict multiple people arrested by the federal deployment, a likely reflection of their skepticism of the criminal charges being forwarded.

Trump has declared war on cities led by Black people with large Black populations, and it’s obvious he is very proud of himself for doing so.