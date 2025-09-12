Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Democrat of Texas, offered an insightful explanation of the difference between the inflammatory words and the real-world actions that contribute to our violent political atmosphere.

“They call us socialists, they call us all things,” Crockett explained during a Friday appearance on “The Breakfast Club” radio show. “But I don't think that that actually evokes an environment of violence. I think literally saying things about, like, ‘Oh, these people don't deserve to live.’ Or the images of what we're seeing right now as [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] is going into communities and dragging people and kicking them and taking them down to the ground and busting windows out like that—we have never seen these types of images of ICE, right?”

Crockett continued, talking about how decriminalizing violence only invites more violence.

“The idea that you had people that went in on Jan. 6, and they literally beat law enforcement. We had people that died,” she said. “And then on Day One, you say, ‘Let me let them go.’”

While Republicans continue to foment rage for cynical and selfish purposes, Democrats like Crockett remain committed to steering our country toward its founding promise of peace and prosperity.

You can watch the entire interview below.