Trump thinks violent right-wing radicals have the right idea

Left-wing violence = bad. Right-wing violence = well-intentioned.

GOP lawmaker who loves using slurs complains about name-calling

“Hello, kettle? It’s pot. You’re black!”

Trump brags of captured Kirk suspect on Fox News—to boost their ratings

Once a narcissistic egomaniac, always a narcissist egomaniac.

Cartoon: Don't get well soon!

The country’s vital signs aren’t looking so great.

Don Jr. doesn’t need any stupid facts to blame trans people

Why does this dolt keep saying “per capita”?

Speaking mildly ill of the dead is now punishable by deportation

The State Department wants you to snitch on foreigners who don’t like Charlie Kirk. Seriously.

Eric Trump is very sad about Charlie Kirk—and also please buy his book

Another grisly tragedy, another Trump grift.

Americans see left and right violence as equal issues. The data doesn’t.

Facts don’t care about your feelings.

