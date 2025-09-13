It has been an emotionally exhausting week, marked by a very public shooting that has—predictably—been turned into a grotesque political football by the right-wing ruling class.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump remains delusional about the state of the country in the wake of his disastrous policies and the signing of his so-called “One Big, Beautiful Bill.” And no matter how hard he tries to distract from it, the Epstein scandal still refuses to go away.

And it’s all on video!

Watch Karoline Leavitt fail to explain the Epstein ‘hoax’

During a White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt struggled to explain what exactly is the Democratic "hoax" surrounding the Epstein files—a claim that she and Trump have both made.

House erupts after GOP speaker requests prayer for Charlie Kirk

A yelling match broke out in the House chamber Wednesday after Speaker Mike Johnson requested a prayer on behalf of Charlie Kirk—and, of course, gun-obsessed wackjob Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado had to get involved.

AOC calls out GOP for demonizing Democrats in wake of Charlie Kirk death

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York spoke with reporters following the shooting death of Kirk at a Utah college event. When asked about the right’s choice to blame it on Democrats, Ocasio-Cortez did not mince words.

Trump brags of captured Kirk suspect on Fox News—to boost their ratings

Trump told Fox News Friday morning that he was breaking the news of the apparent capture of Kirk’s alleged killer on the network in order to help their ratings.

Watch Trump's delusional take on the rising cost of beef

On Monday, Trump was asked by reporters about the rising cost of beef and other items in the wake of his abysmal tariffs and dismal jobs reports. He appeared to be living in another universe.

War-loving president claims his 'war' on American cities is not war

Trump attempted to downplay his incendiary, autocratic threat to go to war with Chicago, dismissing it as “fake news” in a disturbing social media post he shared over the weekend—one that depicted him in front of a burning city with the text: "Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.”

'There's a lot of smoke': Congressman slams Trump over Epstein scandal

Democratic Rep. Dave Min of California appeared on CNN to discuss the ongoing investigation into the Epstein files. A member of the House Oversight Committee, Min had just received Trump’s perverse birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein—the one that Trump denied existed.

Another week, another ceaseless attack on U.S. democracy from Republicans.

