This story was originally reported by Mel Leonor Barclay of The 19th.

Virginia’s Constitution bans same-sex marriages and has since 2006, when voters approved a ballot measure that reads: “Only a union between one man and one woman may be a marriage valid in or recognized by this commonwealth.”

For over a decade, marriage equality advocates have been working to undo this, navigating Virginia’s complex constitutional amendments process to remove language that no longer represents the views of most Virginians. The effort has long been a symbolic one given the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which established a federal right to marry for same-sex couples.

Now, with the most conservative high court in a century being asked to take up a case that would overturn that ruling, marriage equality advocates in Virginia say the marriage ban repeal can’t wait any longer.

“There's a greater sense of urgency,” said Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia, who called the 2006 amendment a “stain on our state’s most revered document.” She also cited the 2022 overturning of federal abortion rights—a nearly 50-year precedent. “That sent the message that a precedent set by the Supreme Court wasn't necessarily set in stone.”

Exactly 20 years since the passage of the same-sex marriage ban, Virginia voters could weigh in on the issue once again, via a proposed referendum that would protect the right to marry regardless of sex, gender or race. The measure needs to clear one more hurdle before landing on the ballot in 2026: a second vote of approval from the Virginia legislature this coming January. Republicans have long opposed the measure, and while Democrats hold a majority in the Senate, control of the state’s lower chamber is hotly contested this November.

Rahaman said supporters are fueled by a strong cadre of “pro-equality” champions running for reelection in the state legislature.

While there’s no indication that Supreme Court justices are inclined to hear the marriage equality case, Virginia’s constitutional ban leaves the state vulnerable: Virginia is one of 32 states that would automatically ban same-sex marriage if Obergefell is overturned. And while more than two-thirds of Americans support same-sex marriage, the share of Republicans who do has falled by 14 points since 2022, creating the largest partisan gap in support in 30 years, according to Gallup.“We are now essentially looking down the barrel, not knowing what could happen next,” said Democratic Del. Joshua Cole, who is running for reelection this November in a battleground seat in Northern Virginia. Cole identifies as bisexual and is a chief sponsor of the constitutional amendment.