Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the other anti-vaxxer types that have taken over the federal government are planning to link the COVID vaccine to 25 child deaths, according to The Washington Post. And since Kennedy has stocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with his fellow travelers, the chance there will be pushback is pretty much zero.

Now, never mind that these deaths are in no way verifiably linked to the coronavirus vaccine. Instead, they are pulled directly from information submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, known as VAERS. But anyone can report anything about any alleged vaccine side effect to VAERS. It doesn’t even have to be a side effect that the person reporting experienced. People can literally make reports based on something they saw on social media, for example.

Because there is no vetting of what ends up in VAERS, the raw data in it isn’t scientifically useful at all. Scientists use VAERS data as a starting point for further research, not a database of proven side effects. However, since anyone can download the data, VAERS is a rich source of material for anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists who don’t understand that correlation does not equal causation.

So what, exactly, was the methodology used to determine that these 25 deaths were the result of the coronavirus vaccine? You don’t know it. It lives in Canada. It goes to another school. HHS trotted out a flack to say that “Any recommendations on updated COVID-19 vaccines will be based on gold standard science and deliberated transparently at ACIP.” It appears that “gold standard science” in this instance was limited to attempts to interview some families. Now that’s some scientific rigor at work.

Don’t expect any pushback from the vaccine advisory committee, known as ACIP, at this week’s meeting. Kennedy ousted all the actual scientists from the panel months ago, claiming they had conflicts of interest. For Kennedy, “conflicts of interest” typically means “is an actual scientist who is affiliated with scientific and research and academic and pharmaceutical communities.”

His insistence that the previous ACIP members were somehow beholden to big payouts from Big Pharma is just straightforwardly wrong. Thirteen of the earlier physician members had received little to no money from the pharmaceutical industry. Eight of those members averaged approximately $4,000 per year in consulting, travel, and speaking fees, which is nearly $3,000 below the average for specialized U.S. physicians. Five received no money at all.

To be on the panel, members had to divest all interests in vaccine stocks, as did all their family members. They can’t consult for vaccine companies or serve as experts in vaccine lawsuits. They can’t let vaccine companies pick up the tab for their travel or food. Their family members must also divest their vaccine stock interests and cannot work for a vaccine company. If ACIP members work on vaccine clinical trials, they have to recuse themselves from any deliberations or votes on that vaccine and any other product from that vaccine manufacturer.

Those requirements ensure—well, used to ensure—that the panel charged with making recommendations about vaccines was doing so with the necessary information, expertise, and safeguards in place.

But those people are gone now. In their stead are people like Lyn Redwood, who used to work with Kennedy at his anti-vaxx organization, Children’s Health Defense. Her main qualification is being as deep in the conspiracy theory fever swamps as Kennedy. For her inaugural ACIP appearance, she put together a presentation on thimerosal, a fixation for anti-vaxxers because they believe it causes autism in children. A couple reasons this wasn’t “gold standard science”? Because thimerosal hasn’t been in any childhood vaccines since 2001, and Redwood cited a study that simply does not exist.

Nonetheless, it’s people like Redwood who get to make official recommendations about whether you or your baby or your mom or whoever can get the coronavirus vaccine and what can be covered by insurers. The smallest of comfort: Kennedy’s newest possible unhinged picks to add to ACIP likely may not be installed by the time of the meeting, so at least we wouldn’t yet have to hear from the lady who thinks COVID isn’t scary because Jesus touched lepers. Gold-standard science!

Leaks as to what those recommendations might be show an extremely grim picture. To be fair, the existing recommendations are a shambles, an ever-shifting mess. It was only a few weeks ago that the Trump administration approved the updated COVID-19 vaccine, but only for people 65 and older or those with certain preexisting conditions. However, it looks like they are already considering scrapping that and instead possibly limiting it to people over 75. Anyone under 75 would have to talk to a physician first, virtually guaranteeing very limited uptake of the vaccine.

Kennedy’s most powerful tool in enacting his eugenics paradise is the withholding of vaccines, particularly from vulnerable people. So he’s pulled funds from a group that provides vaccines to poor kids in lower-income countries. He’s made vaccine recommendations an absolute mess, which, again, is a terrific way to ensure low vaccine uptake.

This administration is already dangerous and deadly to so many people, but Kennedy’s efforts really stand out. He genuinely wants to kill us all.