FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino spent Monday morning whining about how frustrating it is having a job that requires him to be competent.

”I gave up everything for this. I mean, you know, my wife is struggling. I'm not a victim. I'm not [former FBI Director] Jim Comey. It's fine,” Bongino said on Fox News before admitting things were not, in fact, fine. “I stare at these four walls all day in D.C., you know, by myself, divorced from my wife—not divorced, but I mean separated, divorced. And it's hard. I mean, you know, we love each other, and it's hard to be apart."

This isn’t the first time the former right-wing pundit has publicly complained about demands of the high-level government position for which he is unqualified. Bongino cried to Fox News back in May about how angry he was after being criticized about his job performance. Apparently, Bongino’s performance has earned him a co-deputy babysitter.

Bongino’s appearance on Monday follows growing criticism about the FBI’s handling of the manhunt for far-right activist Charlie Kirk’s suspected shooter, an operation overseen by Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel.