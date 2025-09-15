Fox News unexpectedly pressed FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday over whether he regretted pumping out social media posts that ultimately misled the public about the status of the investigation into the shooting death of MAGA activist Charlie Kirk.

"The job of the FBI is not just to manhunt the actual suspect who did the killing, or suspects, but it's also to eliminate targets and eliminate subjects who are not involved in the process,” Patel said. “Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment? Sure. But do I regret putting it out? Absolutely not. I was telling the world what the FBI was doing as we were doing, and I'm continuing to do that.”

Patel has faced backlash from both inside the Trump administration and right-wing pundits for his mishandling of public information in the aftermath of the shooting, which occurred during an event at Utah Valley University this past Wednesday. For instance, Patel’s first public statement claimed a suspect had been apprehended … only for him to announce shortly thereafter that the person was released following an interrogation.

The current suspect was reportedly turned in by his own family after allegedly confessing to the crime.