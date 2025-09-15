Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s dumbest trade adviser, floated the idea on Monday that his four-month prison sentence was comparable to last week’s shooting of MAGA activist Charlie Kirk at a college event.

“There's a disturbing asymmetry between what the left is doing to us and what we're not doing to them, if we think about it,” Navarro said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “[Former White House adviser Steve] Bannon and I went to prison. We had the president trying to be put in prison for like four different courts. Two assassination attempts. Now they got Charlie. And then I—”

“Peter, you went to prison because of refusing to—it was contempt of Congress that sent you there,” host Rebecca Quick interjected.

“I went to prison because it was my duty as a presidential adviser to refuse a subpoena. That was the policy of the Department of Justice for more than 50 years,” Navarro responded, which isn’t true and does not match what happened.

Navarro’s attempt to link the legal consequences for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to an assassination in broad daylight reflects the GOP’s pattern of framing calls for their accountability as political persecution.