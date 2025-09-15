White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller emerged on Monday from the crypt in which he sleeps and vowed vengeance in the wake of MAGA activist Charlie Kirk’s killing this past Wednesday.

During an appearance on the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, Miller said the Trump administration would harness the anger over Kirk’s death to dismantle what he described as a coordinated “terrorist” left.

“So let me explain a bit of what that means," Miller said. “The organized doxxing campaigns, the organized riots, the organized street violence, the organized campaigns of dehumanization, vilification, posting people's addresses, combining that with messaging designed to trigger, incite violence in the actual organized cells that carry out and facilitate the violence—it is a vast, domestic terror movement, and with God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people.”

“It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie's name,” he added.

So far, the campaign of blaming an amorphous “left” for political violence has been effective only in pressuring businesses to suppress criticism of Kirk’s well-documented history of bigotry and racism.

Meanwhile, as usual, progressive lawmakers have tried to inject sanity into the public discourse, emphasizing that it is violent actions and policies that are primarily to blame for Kirk’s death.