Kash Patel's stint as FBI director may be coming to an end, with several sources in President Donald Trump’s orbit telling Fox News that contingency plans are being made to replace him.

According to the report, the White House might be teeing up former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to take over for Patel. Bailey is being sworn in as co-deputy director of the FBI alongside Dan Bongino—another loser right-wing podcaster who’s incapable of doing his job correctly—and would be able to serve as acting FBI director after he's served 90 days in his current role.

The report comes after Patel completely botched the response to right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's murder. Patel incorrectly posted on X that the FBI had the suspect in custody, only to retract the statement when that person turned out to be innocent. Patel then took credit for capturing the suspect, Tyler Robinson, even though it was his father who turned him in.

The mugshot for Tyler Robinson, the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk whose father turned him in after the FBI’s failed search.

"The White House, Bondi, Blanche have no confidence in Kash," an unnamed source told Fox News, referring to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. "Pam in particular cannot stand him. Blanche either."

"He’ll get Billy Long-ed," another source said, referring to the former Internal Revenue Service director who was relieved from his role less than two months after he was confirmed and nominated as ambassador to Iceland instead.

Patel was never qualified to serve as FBI director, being chosen simply because he was willing to go after Trump's perceived enemies. But now that he's been on the job, current and former FBI staff are aghast at Patel's incompetence.

NBC News reported that an unnamed law enforcement official said that Patel's handling of the Kirk investigation showed his “inability to meet the moment as a leader.”

And another unnamed administration official said that “there are a lot of shaking heads” about Patel’s performance.

Meanwhile, Patel appeared on right-wing propaganda network Fox News Monday to defend his mishandling of Kirk’s murder.

"Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment? Sure. But do I regret putting it out? Absolutely not," he told the hosts of "Fox & Friends.” "I was telling the world what the FBI was doing as we were doing, and I’m continuing to do that."

Patel will likely have to defend his record again while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday and during a hearing with the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

But surely he won’t have any problem spewing more bullshit.