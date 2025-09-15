A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

RFK Jr. steps up campaign to kill as many people as possible

And he’s using lies to do it.

The widening gender divide is fueling far-right extremism

The manosphere is growing, and “woke culture” is taking their women.

Trump threatens to punish New York if Mamdani wins

Sure it’s illegal, but that’s never stopped Trump before.

Cartoon: Racial profiling

It’s not showing the whole picture.

Apparently, the Washington Post can't stomach calling out Kirk's racism

“This was not only a hasty overreach, but a violation of the very standards of journalistic fairness and rigor the Post claims to uphold.”

Trump cooks up a new reason to occupy DC

Because everyone loves living under martial law.

Won’t anyone think of poor Dan Bongino?

The indignity that this man suffers having to … go to work.

Trump tees up his next military takeover target

Crime has plummeted, so this totally makes sense.

Kash Patel does not regret looking like an unqualified doofus

Because Trump hires only the best people!

How the right is using Kirk’s shooter to push its agenda

The only person who could have done it is a trans, Black, woke Muslim illegal alien, of course.

Click here to see more cartoons.