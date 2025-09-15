As the State Department is actively using “comments by foreigners” as an excuse to punish immigrants who are insufficiently sad about the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a different take.

“Once a society loses the ability of people with strong disagreements to engage in discourse, then the only option you're left with is either silence or violence,” Rubio told reporters on Monday “Neither one of which is acceptable. Both are very destructive.”

That’s pretty rich coming from Rubio, who has a knack for making similar remarks without even a trace of irony.

While the Trump administration continues to target nearly all of its political opponents, Rubio is abusing his authority as secretary of state to threaten deportations as a means of silencing dissent.

How’s that for “destructive”?