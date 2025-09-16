During a brief Q&A with the press ahead of his trip to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, defamation lawsuit loser President Donald Trump attacked ABC News’ White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. Karl had asked for Trump’s thoughts on alarming comments made by Attorney General Pam Bondi on what she considers “hate speech.”

"We should probably go after people like you because you treat me so unfairly. It's hate. You have a lot of hate in your heart,” Trump said. “Maybe I’ll come after ABC? Well, ABC paid me $16 million recently for a form of hate speech, right? Your company paid me $16 million for a form of hate speech, so maybe they'll have to go after you. Look, we want everything to be fair. It hasn't been fair. And the radical leftist[s] does tremendous damage to the country. But we're fixing it."

Actually, it was $15 million for defamation, but it’s so hard to keep all these lawsuits straight.

Trump then pivoted into his well-worn, semi-coherent, prattle about how America is “the hottest” country and was “dead” before he returned to office and how he “fixed” Washington.

In December, the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC News, agreed to settle Trump’s egregious defamation lawsuit. The settlement justifiably frustrated many employees, and since then, Trump has continued to target and pressure media outlets with additional lawsuits and demands for more concessions, all in an effort to enrich himself while silencing criticism of him or his administration.