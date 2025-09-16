A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Even Charlie Kirk would've disagreed with Pam Bondi about 'hate speech'

Turns out the GOP is only cool with certain types of hate speech.

Trump's latest lawsuit is hilarious—until it isn't

It’s only a matter of time until yet another major media outlet caves.

Republicans aren’t even pretending to give a sh-t about free speech now

Looks like the First Amendment might also be the first to go.

​​Trump threatens to 'go after' reporter for daring to ask a question

“Maybe I’ll come after ABC?” - The president of the United States

Cartoon: Chicopalypse Now

A storm’s a-brewin’ in the Windy City.

Trump doesn't want you to see the scars of slavery

Next he’ll be telling us the Confederacy won.

The right wants to ruin your life if you don't mourn Charlie Kirk

Nothing says “freedom” like federally enforced grief.

