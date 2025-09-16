A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday got contentious, after FBI Director Kash Patel threw a temper tantrum during a line of questioning from New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker.

The blowup occurred after Booker rightly criticized Patel for purging the FBI of capable and qualified agents because they prosecuted the traitors who rioted at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, saying that the mass firing of agents has hurt the United States.

"I believe you have made our country weaker and less safe. I believe that we are more vulnerable to a major event," Booker told Patel.

Booker continued, "Here’s the thing, Mr. Patel, I think you’re not going to be around long. I think this might be your last oversight hearing. Because as much as you supplicate yourself to the will of Donald Trump and not the Constitution of the United States of America, Donald Trump has shown us in his first term and in this term that he is not loyal to people like you. He will cut you loose. This may be the last time I have a hearing with you because I don’t think you’re long for your job. But I'm going to tell you this, I pray for you that you can step up and defend your oath."

That's when Patel lost his cool.

"That rant of false information does not bring this country together. If you want to work on bringing this country together..." Patel said before Booker responded.

"My god, you're going to lecture me about dividing this country?" Booker said. "I follow you on your social media posts that tear this country apart."

Patel then shouted that it was his "time" to speak, which left Booker even more shocked.

"Sir, you are making a mockery of this country. You don't tell me my time is over, the people of New Jersey tell me what my time is. You can't lecture me," Booker said, adding "I am not afraid of you."

Ultimately, Patel's entire performance before the Senate Judiciary Committee was an utter disgrace—just like his performance as FBI director.

Patel hurled insults at multiple Democratic senators, refused to answer questions, and defended his own incompetence. For example, when California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff criticized Patel’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Patel melted down, yelling that Schiff is "the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate,” calling Schiff "an utter coward" and "political buffoon.”

x WOW -- a screaming Patel crashes out in response to Schiff's questions about Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and calls him "the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate" and "an utter coward" and "political buffoon" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-16T17:29:44.732Z

Patel also insisted that his incorrect tweet he posted proclaiming to have captured the suspect who shot and killed right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was not a mistake.

And he had no good answer for why he’s flying all over the country in a taxpayer-funded private jet to attend events like the UFC championship in Las Vegas and National Hockey League games.

"Are you telling me I can't go home?” Patel whined when Vermont Democratic Sen. Peter Welch probed Patel on his wasteful private jet travel. Patel lives in Las Vegas, even though FBI headquarters is in Washington.

Indeed, Fox News reported that the Trump administration is not happy with Patel's role in the Kirk investigation, and that they may be coming up with a contingency plan to replace him. May we all pray that Booker’s prediction is correct that this is Patel’s last Senate Judiciary Committee hearing as FBI director.