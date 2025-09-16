President Donald Trump is once again deflecting questions about his business interests—this time by bragging about his gaudy ballroom, which the White House claimed would cost $200 million, paid for by Trump and “other patriot donors.”

“That is going to be the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world. So it gives me pleasure to do it for the country, and I'm paying for it. I'm paying for it. The country is not. And that's an expensive ballroom—I think it'll cost $250 million,” Trump told reporters Tuesday. “It’s going to knock your socks off.”

When pressed about the clear conflicts of interest in his numerous business ventures as president, Trump bristled, “My kids are running the business, I'm here. You know what the activity—where are you from?”

“I'm from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation,” the reporter replied.

“You’re hurting Australia,” Trump snapped. “In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now. And they want to get along with me. You know, your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I'm going to tell him about you. You set a very bad tone.”

So the president—who is known for stiffing workers and contractors—is funding a White House ballroom renovation in a deal that might not actually be legal.

Super normal stuff.