Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, who served as Interior secretary in the first Trump administration, appeared on CNN Wednesday to criticize news outlets for using fascistic terms to describe the president.

“A news outlet called President Trump, 3,000 times, a Nazi,” Zinke said. “He's not a Nazi. You may call him a lot of things—yeah, braggadocious—you may call him a lot of things, but he's not a Nazi.”

“Congressman, his own vice president called him a Nazi,” Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright responded. “Can I just share something with you from Charlie Kirk? ‘Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There is ugly speech. There is gross speech. There’s evil speech. And all of it is protected by the First Amendment.’ So I think we're having a conversation around convenient speech versus what's free speech tonight. And I think that's where people like me are frustrated. It's good for some, but not good for others, including the president.”

Seawright was quoting a post from Kirk on X from May 2024. The Trump administration, however, appears to have ignored this sentiment in its continued threats against speech that doesn’t align with its political desires.

As for the comments made by Vice President JD Vance on the record about his boss, the list is troubling. Vance has called Trump “reprehensible,” “cultural heroin,” and “America’s Hitler.” Someone better call Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate him.