Tejano superstar Bobby Pulido is trading the stage for the stump. On Wednesday, the Edinburg, Texas, native launched his bid for Congress, aiming to unseat Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz, who flipped the South Texas seat in 2022, shortly after Republicans changed the district’s boundaries to favor their party.

Pulido is no ordinary challenger. The Latin Grammy winner is a titan of the Tejano music genre, known for hit songs from the 1990s, such as “Desvelado” and “Se Murió de Amor.” Thirty years after his debut album, he’s on a farewell tour across the U.S. and Mexico and says he’ll retire from music if voters send him to Washington.

“You can gerrymander the district,” Pulido said. “You can’t gerrymander Tejano culture in South Texas.”

His campaign turns what might have been a sleepy midterm race into a test of whether Democrats can regain lost ground in a region once considered a cornerstone of their coalition.

Texas’ 15th Congressional District—a narrow strip running from the Rio Grande Valley up through smaller Central Texas counties, now with a few GOP-engineered twists—was a Democratic stronghold for decades. But in 2021, Republicans redrew the lines, carving the district into a more GOP-friendly shape. The move paid off: De La Cruz became the first Republican—and first Latina—elected to represent the seat in 2022, then won reelection by a double-digit margin in 2024.

Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz of Texas, shown in February.

National Democrats are eager to flip the seat back. In April, before Texas Republicans passed their new gerrymander, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee zeroed in on De La Cruz, naming her the “most vulnerable” Republican in Texas. That means Pulido’s race could get national money and attention.

It’s a good thing Pulido is no stranger to the spotlight. His campaign thrusts him into the center of a fierce redistricting fight—one that could decide whether President Donald Trump’s party keeps its grip on the House and advances his post-midterm agenda.

According to MSNBC, which documented the days leading up to Pulido’s announcement, his candidacy is already resonating with Latino voters in the district. Many of those voters backed Trump in large numbers in 2024, even as he campaigned on mass deportations.

But there are signs that support may be slipping. Polling from Somos Votantes, a liberal Latino voter group, shows Trump’s favorability underwater by 20 percentage points nationally among Latino voters. Among Latino men, favorability fell from 52% in May to 47% in September. Young voters—another key segment of Trump’s 2024 base—have cooled even more, with his approval dropping from 43% to just 33% over the same period.

Pulido still faces an uphill climb. Trump would have carried the 15th District by about 18 points under both the recent and newly approved maps. And first, Pulido has to make it through March’s Democratic primary, where he’ll face emergency physician Ada Cuellar.

Still, if Pulido wins the primary and goes on to beat De La Cruz in November, it would signal that Republicans’ mid-decade gerrymander didn’t protect them as well as they hoped—and that Democrats have found a candidate who can cut into GOP margins with Latino voters.

Pulido isn’t shying away from his roots—or his story. A seventh-generation Texan, he’s spoken openly about not having health insurance and crossing the border to get care in Mexico. He’s blasted Trump and his billionaire friends for dodging taxes but hasn’t let Democrats off the hook, either, expressing disappointment with the party’s border policies.

It’s not easy territory for Democrats, who are often described as out of touch with the culture of South Texas. But Pulido’s name recognition and authenticity could give him a chance to flip the district—and if a Tejano legend can’t do it, Democrats may have to rethink their strategy in the Rio Grande Valley.

“If the people want me here and they believe I best represent them, I’m perfectly comfortable never singing again,” Pulido told MSNBC.