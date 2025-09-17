A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Just what Democrats don't need: A new group telling them to surrender
Oh, good! Another Republican Party.
Republicans are jonesing to make your health care more expensive
But you better blame it on Democrats!
Reality undermines the right’s push to censor speech after Kirk killing
Tell the truth? Straight to jail!
GOP congressman will decide what names you can call Trump
Only the vice president can call him Hitler, apparently.
Here is the worst First Amendment take from Trump's former lawyer
Free speech? In this economy?
Cartoon: Step-by-step instructions
No one can desecrate the American flag quite like Trump.
Fired CDC director says RFK Jr.'s anti-vax agenda is worse than you think
He’s certainly making America something again.
Florida college finalizes partisan descent with Kirk statue
Surely Gov. Ron DeSantis is jumping for joy.
Kash Patel refuses to answer basic questions about the Epstein files
Which is shocking, because he’s clearly doing everything else right!
Can a Tejano legend turn this once-blue stronghold back to the Democrats?
Yet another celebrity joins the fight against Trump.
