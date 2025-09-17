Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas used the House Oversight Committee’s time with FBI Director Kash Patel on Wednesday to pontificate on the bigoted right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was murdered last week.

“Charlie Kirk was a man of faith,” Nehls said. “First and foremost, he loved his—he loved his Lord Jesus. He loved his family. Beautiful wife, beautiful children. Just a remarkable, honorable man that was silenced with this assassin's bullet. I would say, if Charlie Kirk lived in the biblical times, he'd have been the 13th disciple. He'd have been the 13th disciple.:

Move over, St. Matthias!

The Trump administration’s ongoing crusade to silence dissent includes not only baselessly blaming the left for Kirk’s death—which flies in the face of all evidence—but also a wholesale effort to whitewash Kirk’s legacy of bigotry.

Nehls’ comment is particularly rich coming from someone accused of stolen valor, even by fellow Republicans, for continuing to wear a Combat Infantryman Badge lapel pin from Afghanistan that was officially revoked in 2023.